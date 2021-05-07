Zacks: Brokerages Expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $490.57 Million

Brokerages predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will post $490.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $482.90 million and the highest is $494.80 million. Argo Group International reported sales of $436.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,946. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average is $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.90. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $57.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -137.78%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,527,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 884,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,649,000 after purchasing an additional 161,800 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Argo Group International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,880,000 after purchasing an additional 123,023 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 945,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,297,000 after buying an additional 106,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after buying an additional 89,040 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

