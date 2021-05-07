Zacks: Brokerages Expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to Post $1.16 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Camden National posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%.

CAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.60. 1,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,991. The firm has a market cap of $711.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden National by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,623,000 after purchasing an additional 41,682 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Camden National by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Camden National by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 39,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Camden National by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Camden National by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

