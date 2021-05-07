Zacks: Brokerages Expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will report $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.43. FirstCash posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in FirstCash by 37.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter worth $269,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCFS opened at $73.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.77. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $77.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

