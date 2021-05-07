Zacks: Brokerages Expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $382.44 Million

Equities analysts expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to announce sales of $382.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $379.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $387.20 million. Focus Financial Partners posted sales of $337.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.30 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FOCS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $14,051,314.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,062,791 shares of company stock worth $141,500,944 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,012,000 after purchasing an additional 700,944 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,640,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,279,000 after purchasing an additional 134,987 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 111,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 146,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 85,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $46.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 194.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.00. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

