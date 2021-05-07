Zacks: Brokerages Expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.98. H.B. Fuller reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.98 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FUL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H.B. Fuller has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of FUL stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.22. 1,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,681. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.64 and its 200-day moving average is $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $69.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a $0.168 dividend. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $337,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,319,458.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $393,952.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,070 shares of company stock worth $3,239,103 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth about $504,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth about $644,000. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

