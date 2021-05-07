Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). Lannett posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 112.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.11 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director David A. Drabik sold 33,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $203,345.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,199.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,151,000 after acquiring an additional 139,553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lannett by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,785,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after purchasing an additional 327,982 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lannett by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,885,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186,616 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lannett by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 88,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 32,528 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LCI stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. Lannett has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $184.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

