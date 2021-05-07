Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.40. The Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

TBBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $25.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $867,200.00. Also, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 3,375 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in The Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 55,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The Bancorp by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

