Zacks: Brokerages Expect Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Unity Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.21) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UBX shares. Citigroup cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 37.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $4.50. 446,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,389. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $246.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.36.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

