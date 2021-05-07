Zacks: Brokerages Expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $8.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.61 to $8.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.72 to $9.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WAL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $42,325,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,794,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,106. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.57 and its 200-day moving average is $73.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

