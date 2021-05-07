Zacks Investment Research Comments on Peak Fintech Group Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)

Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Peak Fintech Group in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Peak Fintech Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Peak Fintech Group alerts:

Shares of Peak Fintech Group stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Peak Fintech Group has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $2.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74.

Peak Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an IT portfolio management company in China. It operates through two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides logistic, procurement, and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Peak Fintech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Fintech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.