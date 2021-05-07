Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

AC Immune stock opened at $6.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a market cap of $438.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.82. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 392.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that AC Immune will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in AC Immune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in AC Immune by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AC Immune by 89.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

