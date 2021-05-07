Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $94.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.81. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $36.97 and a one year high of $108.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.55 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $55,265,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $31,601,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $781,598,000 after purchasing an additional 436,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1,595.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 384,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,080,000 after purchasing an additional 361,709 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (BRKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.