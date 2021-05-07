Zacks Investment Research Downgrades C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C-Bond Systems Inc. is a nanotechnology company. It provides patent-protected nanotechnology. The company is an owner, developer and manufacturer of the C-Bond technology. C-Bond Systems Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get C-Bond Systems alerts:

Shares of CBNT stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. C-Bond Systems has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.43.

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that C-Bond Systems will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About C-Bond Systems

C-Bond Systems, Inc owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to enhance windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance glasses and properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C-Bond Systems (CBNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C-Bond Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C-Bond Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.