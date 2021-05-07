Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) to Hold

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

CHUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Chuy’s from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.86.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.72 million, a P/E ratio of -104.22 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.61.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chuy’s news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $2,432,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,436,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 938 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $42,266.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,538.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,970,042 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,342,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,160,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Chuy’s by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after acquiring an additional 112,907 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chuy’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,093,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,934,000 after acquiring an additional 103,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 85,025 shares in the last quarter.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

