Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GLNCY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Glencore from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Glencore presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.

GLNCY stock opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. Glencore has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $8.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Glencore’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

