Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $185.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Helen of Troy's shares have lagged the industry in the past three months. The company is battling soft adjusted operating margin. During fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, the metric contracted 3.8 points thanks to higher marketing, freight and distribution expenses as well as adverse product mix in the Housewares segment among others. Apart from this, Helen of Troy is grappling with escalated SG&A expenses. Also, unfavorable impacts from the Winter Storm Uri hurt Helen of troy’s earnings, which declined 16.5% year over year in the quarter. The company’s international presence exposes it to risks associated with adverse foreign currency rates. Nevertheless, the company is benefiting from strength in its Leadership Brands. Also, solid online growth is providing a breather amid pandemic-led traffic declines at certain retail stores.”

HELE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $221.60.

NASDAQ HELE traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $222.47. The stock had a trading volume of 774 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,128. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $158.97 and a one year high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

