Zacks Investment Research Downgrades iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) to Sell

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $103.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “iRobot is poised to gain from its solid product offerings, manufacturing diversification and a surge in business through the online platforms in the quarters ahead. In first-quarter 2021, its earnings surpassed estimates by 583.33% and sales exceeded the same by 15.94%. For 2021, it increased revenue projection to $1.67-$1.71 billion from $1.635-$1.675 billion mentioned earlier. Investments in building brand awareness might play a significant role in boosting the demand for its products as well as inflate costs in the quarters ahead. Also, high costs related to raw materials, air freights, tariffs and promotional activities are concerning in the quarters ahead. Tighter availability of semiconductors too might ail in the near term. In the past three months, iRobot’s shares have underperformed the industry.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

Shares of IRBT traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.89. 11,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,818. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.88 and its 200-day moving average is $100.77. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that iRobot will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $1,312,240.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,748,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,539 shares of company stock worth $1,541,466 over the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of iRobot by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in iRobot by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in iRobot by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

