Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

KRYS has been the topic of several other reports. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.50.

NASDAQ:KRYS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.42. 1,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,801. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average is $64.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.57 and a beta of 1.20. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.