Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) to Sell

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is the world’s premier live entertainment company, consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group. The Company engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its concert pipe. Live Nation owns and operates many venues, including House of Blues music venues and locations, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco, Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York and London’s Wembley Arena. In addition, it also produces, promotes or hosts theatrical, specialized motor sports and other live entertainment events. The Company is driving major innovations in ticketing technology, marketing and service. It offers ticket sales, ticket resale services, and marketing and distribution through ticketmaster.com, an e-commerce site on the Internet. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and is based in Beverly Hills, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $75.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.02. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,067,594.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

