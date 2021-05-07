Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) to Hold

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

RDNT traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $23.26. The company had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,304. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68. RadNet has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.14 and a beta of 1.52.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RadNet will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 370,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John V. Crues sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 435,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,367,940.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,575. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in RadNet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 26,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

