Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) to Hold

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $274.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Willis Towers’ shares have outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. The company is well-poised on incremental revenue growth, cost synergies and solid balance sheet. Focus on realizing operational efficiencies, investment in new growth avenues and strength of its client services bode well. Buyouts help it to penetrate deeper into the markets and expand its international presence. Higher organic commissions and fees, solid customer retention levels and growing new business should help the company to ramp up its revenues. Strong balance sheet and steady cash flows ensure effective capital deployment. However, escalating expenses tend to weigh on margins. Lower interest rate pose financial risks. Also, exposure to foreign exchange volatility and lower return on equity raises financial risks. Its first-quarter earnings beat estimates.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WLTW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.00.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $266.51 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $179.31 and a twelve month high of $267.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 20.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

