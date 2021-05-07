Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “

OTCMKTS:BRDCY opened at $20.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.75. Bridgestone has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Bridgestone had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Bridgestone will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

