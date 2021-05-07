Zacks Investment Research Lowers CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, consisting of gasoline and diesel fuel, and owns and leases real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. CrossAmerica Partners LP, formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP, is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.75.

NYSE:CAPL traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $20.21. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,828. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $765.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.26.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.91 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 411.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

