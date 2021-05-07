Zacks Investment Research Lowers FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FlexShopper, Inc. operates as a holding company. It is engaged in developing a business that will provide certain categories of durable goods to consumers on a lease to own basis. It offers accounts receivable funding; purchase order finance; outsourcing of accounts receivable management, including collections and the risk of customer default; and other specialty finance products, such as trade finance and government contract funding. FlexShopper, Inc., formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc., is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $2.27 on Monday. FlexShopper has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $48.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.20.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $28.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.66 million. Equities analysts predict that FlexShopper will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPAY. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FlexShopper by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,305,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in FlexShopper by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in FlexShopper by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 34,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

