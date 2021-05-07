Zacks Investment Research Lowers Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) to Hold

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HBIO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Benchmark raised Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 685,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,271. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $293.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $7.45.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 138,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,978 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

