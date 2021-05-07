Zacks Investment Research Lowers SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEGXF. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of SEGRO to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of SEGXF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,412. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $14.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

