Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of TCDA opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. Tricida has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $198.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tricida will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Tricida by 202.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tricida in the 4th quarter valued at $3,240,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter worth $9,136,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

