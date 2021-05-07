Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “
Shares of TCDA opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. Tricida has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $198.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.40.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Tricida by 202.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tricida in the 4th quarter valued at $3,240,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter worth $9,136,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tricida Company Profile
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
