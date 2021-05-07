Zacks Investment Research Lowers U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

USPH has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research reiterated a market perform rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded up $2.04 on Thursday, hitting $118.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 1.45.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.65%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $194,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $120,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $1,246,748 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82,171 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,314,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,045,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 384,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,879 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 371,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,640,000 after purchasing an additional 49,718 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 271,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the period.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.