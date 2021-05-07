Zacks Investment Research Lowers Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venator Materials PLC is a manufacturer and marketer of chemical products. The company’s product comprises a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to building, protect and extend product life and reduce energy consumption. Its operating segment consists of Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. Venator Materials PLC is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.62.

VNTR opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $498.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.96.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. Equities analysts expect that Venator Materials will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 36.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 66,391 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 48,445 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,923,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,957 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,568 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

