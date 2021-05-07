Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on American Resources in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.75 price target (up previously from $3.75) on shares of American Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ AREC opened at $2.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $146.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.69. American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

