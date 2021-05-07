Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $336.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.79.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dan Stokely sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $73,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,315 shares in the company, valued at $125,016.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Holli Cherevka sold 74,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $149,262.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,894 shares of company stock worth $268,988. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.