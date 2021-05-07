Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) to “Buy”

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $105.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DIN. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.90.

Dine Brands Global stock traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,956. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.82. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $98.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $91,548.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $862,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,301 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,753,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 72,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,610,000 after purchasing an additional 58,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 102,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

