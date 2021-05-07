Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) to “Buy”

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Community Bancshares, Inc. is a multi-state holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia. The bank provides financial, mortgage brokerage and origination and trust services to individuals and commercial customers through full-service banking locations in West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina as well as mortgage brokerage facilities operated by United First Mortgage, Inc. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FCBC. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ FCBC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.72. The company had a trading volume of 33,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,514. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average of $24.49. First Community Bankshares has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.57.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

