Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $94.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

GVDNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, April 9th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Givaudan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.00.

GVDNY stock opened at $85.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.22. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $2.7233 per share. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. Givaudan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.61%.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

