Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $131.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Piper Jaffray Companies is a focused securities firm dedicated to delivering superior financial advice, investment products and transaction execution within selected sectors of the financial services marketplace. They operate through two primary revenue-generating segments: Capital Markets and Private Client Services. Investment Research, an independent group reporting to the CEO, supports clients of both segments. The firm serves corporations, government and non-profit entities, and institutional investors on a national basis. “

PIPR traded up $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $120.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,831. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $47.40 and a 12-month high of $124.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.38.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $1.01. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.24%. Analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter worth about $1,527,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

