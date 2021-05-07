Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) to Hold

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allmerica Financial Corp. is a non-insurance holding company. The Company offers financial products and services in two major areas: Risk Management and Asset Accumulation. Within these broad areas, the Company conducts business principally in three operating segments. These segments are Risk Management, Allmerica Financial Services, and Allmerica Asset Management. In addition to the three operating segments, the Company also has a Corporate segment, which consists primarily of cash, investments, Corporate debt and Capital Securities. “

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on THG. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

THG stock opened at $141.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.92. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $80.79 and a 52-week high of $142.28.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $857,546.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $649,463.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,861.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hanover Insurance Group (THG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.