Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €95.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Independent Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €100.94 ($118.75).

FRA:ZAL traded down €0.32 ($0.38) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €85.00 ($100.00). The company had a trading volume of 857,746 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €87.19 and its 200-day moving average price is €88.05. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

