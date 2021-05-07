Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $17,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 51,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Susquehanna upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.03. The company had a trading volume of 30,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,248,909. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $84.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

