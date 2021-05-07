Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,963 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Boot Barn worth $20,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Boot Barn by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.59. 1,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,589. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $74.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $726,895.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,895.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $3,751,997.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.46.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

