Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 3,456 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $23,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.31. 151,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,870,542. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $198.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

