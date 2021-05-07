Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.60 Per Share

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $9.60 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s FY2024 earnings at $10.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.02 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ZBH. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.08.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $173.23 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $108.78 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,082.76, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.80 and a 200-day moving average of $156.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

