Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Raised by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

Zoetis stock opened at $167.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $176.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

