Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.420-4.510 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $167.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $176.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

