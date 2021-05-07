Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target Raised to $192.00 at Raymond James

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $166.00 to $192.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.83.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $167.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The company has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

