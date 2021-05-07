Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.91) Per Share

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the company will earn ($1.91) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ZYNE. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ ZYNE traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $4.36. 21,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,352,174. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.83.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 40,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,814,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after buying an additional 923,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the last quarter. 25.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

