Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

ZYXI has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley cut Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities raised Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31. Zynex has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $494.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Zynex by 751.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,865,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,468 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynex by 15.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Zynex by 126.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Zynex during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

