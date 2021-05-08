-$0.02 EPS Expected for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.03. Tactile Systems Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%.

TCMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Tactile Systems Technology stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day moving average is $49.04. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $64.53.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.