-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Cloudflare also reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%.

NET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $3,939,875.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 942,686 shares of company stock worth $72,261,961 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,526 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,995,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,465,000 after purchasing an additional 132,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,155,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,398. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.64 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

