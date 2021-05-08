-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). VBI Vaccines posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 2,837.73%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VBIV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Shares of VBIV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,060,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,006,340. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 8.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $706.66 million, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 2.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

