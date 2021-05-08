$0.09 EPS Expected for FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. FireEye also posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FireEye.

Get FireEye alerts:

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FEYE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FireEye presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

In related news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,705,284.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 665,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,894,909.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in FireEye by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,191,519 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $73,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,348 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth $59,837,000. CRV LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth $31,527,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in FireEye by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,202 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $27,538,000 after buying an additional 36,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FireEye by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,359 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $26,090,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FEYE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,772,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,735. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FireEye (FEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.